Rahul Gandhi meets Jharkhand leaders after RPN Singh's exit from Congress

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, Avinash Pandey, newly appointed General Secretary Incharge of Jharkhand and Ajoy Kumar met with party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday and briefed him about the recent political developments in the state after RPN Singh quit the party and joined the BJP.

While exclusively speaking to ANI Rajesh Thakur Jharkhand Congress president said, "I met Rahul Gandhi. Because of COVID, I couldn't meet him. Yes, we spoke regarding RPN Singh, Rahul Gandhi is our former president and our leader."



He further added, "I have given him details. He (Rahul Gandhi) always says that we need to fight bravely, no need to be afraid of anyone. It's his mantra to 'not be afraid'. And we are not scared of anyone. We are not the type of people that we are afraid of anyone and leave the party. We will strongly stand by the party and fight. Rahul asked for details of Sadeysta Abhiyan, Jan Jagran Abhiyan. We have given him all the details, told him there is nothing to worry about."

Congress Jharkhand leaders met Rahul Gandhi today in the evening. According to the sources, Jharkhand PCC Chief will meet the newly appointed General Secretary Incharge of Jharkhand Avinash Pandey today.

Ex-Union Minister RPN Singh quit Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. The Congress has lost many top leaders over the past two years. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev and now RPN Singh were all close Rahul Gandhi aides. (ANI)

