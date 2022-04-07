Rahul Gandhi meets Nagaland Congress leaders, days after partial AFSPA withdrawal from state

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met a delegation of Congress leaders from Nagaland to discuss strengthening the party and organisation in the state.

All India Congress Committee Nagaland Incharge Ajoy Kumar and State Congress chief K Therie were present in the meeting.

"Today, met Rahul Gandhi along with a delegation of INC Nagaland leaders and had a positive discussion on strengthening the party and organisation in the state," twitted Ajoy Kumar.

The meeting of Congress leaders comes days after the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from certain parts of the state.



It has been removed from 15 police stations in seven districts in Nagaland with effect from Friday (April 1).

The Central Government reduced disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. In 2005, the Justice Jeevan Reddy Committee had recommended the repeal of AFSPA and suggested an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by inserting a new Chapter with respect to the North-Eastern states.

The fresh demand to review AFSPA had stirred last year after 14 civilians were killed in a botched-up operation by the Indian Army on December 4 in the Mon district of Nagaland.

AFSPA is one of the key political issues in the North-East state which is scheduled to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

