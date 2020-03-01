Rahul Gandhi must become Congress president to galvanize opposition against BJP, says Ashwini Kumar

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Ashwini Kumar on Sunday said in order to galvanize the Opposition against BJP, it is imperative for Rahul Gandhi to become the Congress president after resolving his doubts.

"Considering the deteriorating political situation in the country and the role that Congress is expected to perform in galvanizing the opposition against BJP, it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to shed any ambivalence and assume the office of Congress president," Kumar told ANI.

"Congress has been debating the issues of its future leadership since Rahul Gandhi resigned as the party president. Even at that time, there was unanimity within the party that Rahul Gandhi should continue as the party chief," he added.

In 2017, interim Congress president had handed the reins of the party to son Rahul. But following the Lok Sabha election results in May 2019, he resigned after taking responsibility for party's crushing defeat. (ANI)

