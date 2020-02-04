Rahul Gandhi needs to initiate himself on Indian economy: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for commenting on the economic health of India without "not knowing the A,B,C of India's economy", and advised Gandhi to first develop an understanding about the same.

"Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge about the reality of India. He needs to first learn the A,B,C of Indian economy. Till he gains this knowledge, he will continue to give such kind of illogical statements on the Indian economy," Naqvi said.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the slowing economy. He also termed the Union Budget 2020 as "hollow".

Naqvi also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doing nothing besides criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Mamata didi needs to do some actual work as people are more interested in seeing her work," he added.

The Union Minister also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal practises secularism in the manner where he wears a topi inside a room and tilak while on road.

He also said that the people in Shaheen Bagh have been protesting against "fake and fabricated issues". (ANI)