Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

The Yatra entered its 83rd day and passed through Ujjain on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from Congress District President Kamal Patel and party MLAs Mahesh Parmar, Ramlal Malviya among others in Ujjain. The Congress Yatra reached Panthpiplai village located in Ujjain tehsil of Ujjain district of the State. Hundreds of workers were seen walking together on the 83rd day of the Yatra.



Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others last week.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

