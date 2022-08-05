Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained amid protests over unemployment, inflation

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders as they joined the protest against unemployment and inflation.

Congress is staging a protest despite being denied permission by the police.

Congress party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others chose to sport black outfits to mark their support for the protest.

In Delhi, the party leaders are marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan from the Parliament.

The party's state units are holding similar protests in other parts of the country including Chandigarh, Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad, and Bihar. (ANI)