Rahul Gandhi roaming in "foreign T-shirt" during Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is roaming around in a foreign-made T-shirt during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country.



"The Congress is talking a lot about Khadi. If Rahul Gandhi had so much love for Khadi then why he is roaming in a foreign-made T-shirt in Bharat Jodo Yatra. At least he should have worn khadi in viral videos of the event," Mishra said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its UP leg on Tuesday afternoon from the Marghat Hanuman temple in Delhi where Rahul was pictured offering his prayers.

The yatra is expected to cross UP in three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The yatra entered UP from Delhi via Loni. (ANI)

