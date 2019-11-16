Rahul Gandhi should apologise to PM over Rafale issue, says Chandrakant Patil

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:33 IST

Delhi: Manoj Tiwari slams Delhi CM over spike in air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough to curb the menace of air pollution in the capital alleging that he has not taken any requisite measures to control the pollution and is hiding his faults.