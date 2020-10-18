Rahul Gandhi should be called Rahul Lahori, is he trying to contest polls in Pakistan? asks Sambit Patra

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Soon after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's criticism of the Union government on its handling of COVID-19, condition of Muslims and treatment meted to Indian citizens from the Northeast on a Pakistan-based platform, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rechristened Rahul Gandhi as Rahul Lahori.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra today said that the way Congress leaders are demeaning the country on international platforms, especially in Pakistan, it seems Rahul Gandhi is vying to contest elections in Pakistan.

"Are you trying to contest elections from Pakistan? Please respond," Patra asked.

"We in BJP will start calling him Rahul Lahori and henceforth I too will address Rahul Gandhi as Rahul Lahori. A debut rally for him has already been done in Pakistan by Tharoor," the BJP leader added. The reaction of the BJP leader came after Tharoor's reported comments at a virtual Lahore literary event.

Patra said that Indian National Congress will soon become Pakistan National Congress.

"They give a ticket to Jinnah's supporter. I want to ask why is it necessary? Why would you cry about India in Lahore. We have no doubt that Rahul Gandhi hates India. This I am stating with full responsibility," said Patra while briefing the media.

Calling Tharoor, the closest friend of Gandhi's, Patra accused him of portraying the country in a bad light and demeaned India on Pakistani platform on various issues including handling of COVID-19.

"The whole world saw how the country operated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we saw the highest recovery and lowest mortality rate amongst coronavirus patients," said Patra.

Shashi Tharoor, according to media reports, said that India sees the same problem with the people of the Northeast region because they look different. "Do you think these issues to be discussed in Pakistan," asked Patra.

Tharoor, as per media reports, stated on Tablighi Jamaat that "we are fighting bigotry and prejudice in India arising because of a pandemic."

"There is no country democratic like India," added Patra.

Patra also asked Tharoor whether Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi ever asked Pakistan about how unjust it is towards against its minorities.

Patra while quoting Tharoor said that the latter commented on Tablighi Jamaat and how they faced bigotry and prejudice and also said that Jamaat event was used to justify open bigotry and discrimination against Muslims. "We ask Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia how unjust is Pakistan against their minorities?" Patra asked. (ANI)