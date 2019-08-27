GVL Narasimha Rao
GVL Narasimha Rao

Rahul Gandhi should be the last person to talk about stealing: BJP

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Soon after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over "stealing" money from RBI, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao slammed the Congress leader and said that he is the last person, who should talk about stealing.
"If there is anyone who is clueless about anything it is Rahul Gandhi. He is simply clueless about why his party ended up in a disaster despite lies having been circulated all around... His 'gyan' (knowledge) about physics, economics has really landed his party in a great mess. The country's economy is very safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. We are today one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The government has announced a package for sectors which have experienced some difficulty in the recent months," Rao told ANI here.
"Rahul Gandhi should be the last person to talk about stealing because he and his party are experts in stealing public money. He is also facing cases for taking over the assets of the National Herald company. So, if there is any public heist that any political party has done, it is the Congress party. One of their senior leaders is already in custody facing serious charges... So, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi would do well to keep quiet rather than invite all the criticism which can only be laid at their doorstep for indulging in crores of scams," he added.
After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted, " "PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won't work - it's like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound. #RBILooted."
RBI's decision is in line with the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee.
On Monday, a press note from the RBI said that it has decided "to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the Central Board today."
It may be recalled that the RBI in consultation with the Government of India had constituted an Expert Committee to Review the Extant Economic Capital Framework of the Reserve Bank of India under the chairmanship of Dr Bimal Jalan.
"The Committee's recommendations were based on the consideration of the role of central banks' financial resilience, cross-country practices, statutory provisions and the impact of the RBI's public policy mandate and operating environment on its balance sheet and the risks involved," the note said.
The note further said, "The Committee's recommendations were guided by the fact that the RBI forms the primary bulwark for monetary, financial and external stability... Hence, the resilience of the RBI needs to be commensurate with its public policy objectives and must be maintained above the level of peer central banks as would be expected of a central bank of one of the fastest-growing large economies of the world." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:24 IST

No difference of opinion over portfolio allocation in K'taka: B...

Bengaluru (Karnataka)) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday denied rumours of dissatisfaction amidst his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:23 IST

INX Media: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcripts of statement...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Kapil Sibal, a counsel appearing for the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Tuesday moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce latter's statement recorded by it in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:22 IST

Monsoon fury: Onion, tomato prices soar in UP as flood hits supply

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prices of onion and tomato have doubled to Rs 30 per kg in parts of Uttar Pradesh due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:19 IST

Country knows where Rahulji gets his news from; Ladakh happy...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims on Ladakh and Kashmir by stating that the people in his region have welcomed the decision by the Centre to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:08 IST

I-T dept attaches Benami asset worth Rs 150 cr belonging to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax department has attached an asset worth over Rs 150 crore belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, who are the sons of late former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:07 IST

J-K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Praying for peace at the Line of Control (LoC) and safety of the soldiers manning it, a woman is taking three Ganesha idols from Mumbai to her home in Jammu and Kashmir this Ganesha Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST

UP: 16 killed after truck overturns on 2 tempos in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed when a truck overturned on two tempos in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:35 IST

K'taka: Ivan D'Souza expresses anger over appointment of 3 deputy CMs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress legislators Ivan D'Souza on Tuesday expressed anger over the appointment of three deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka saying, "this government is against the verdict of the people."

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Bengaluru: B S Yediyurappa felicitates K'taka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was on Tuesday felicitated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after the latter took charge as the Karnataka BJP chief.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Minority Affairs Ministry team to meet Guv, officials and people...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said a team from his department is on a two-day visit to Srinagar where it will seek avenues for development and also assess the ground-reality in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:14 IST

Hong Kong protests could affect jewellery trade of approx Rs 500...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The business prospects of nearly 300 merchants in Jaipur, who are planning to attend the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair next month, could get affected due to the ongoing anti-government protests in the island territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:05 IST

Centre usurping huge windfall from RBI: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the central government now "usurps a huge windfall" from RBI.

Read More
iocl