Rahul Gandhi should change Congress' headquarters from Italy to Delhi: BJP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that BJP "will run Assam from Nagpur", Assam cabinet minister and BJP key strategist in the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Congress party should "atleast" change its headquarters from Italy to New Delhi.

"Congress rules from Italy, Rahul Gandhi should change his headquarters from Italy to Delhi at least," said Sarma.

On Friday, Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to govern Assam from Nagpur while allowing outsiders to take over the state.

Addressing a public meeting in the Tinsukia district ahead of the assembly election in Assam, the Congress leader said, "BJP wants to run Assam from Nagpur (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Headquarters). They want outsiders to come and (take over) take what is yours as they took your airport. We want to run Assam from Assam only. Our Chief Minister will work after listening to the people of Assam and would have nothing to do with Nagpur."

He also targeted BJP for not fulfilling their promises of the last election in the state.

"In the last election, you promised 351 rupees wages for tea garden workers but you did not full filled these promises," said Gandhi.

Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Sarma said, "I think Rahul Gandhi used to pay only 95 rupees when he was in power, today we are paying 218 rupees."

The elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)