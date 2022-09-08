Rahul Gandhi should launch Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pakistan, work for 'Akhand Bharat': Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday said there is no need for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the Wayanad MP can instead work for 'Akhand Bharat'.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Silchar to Saurashtra, India is united. We are one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or apology that his grandfather made a mistake, then there is no use for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh (with India) and work for Akhand Bharat," he said.

Rahul Gandhi launched Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday.



"India was divided in 1947 under Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," the Assam CM told ANI on Tuesday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi would stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and air-conditioners are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas and arrangements have been made keeping in view change of weather. (ANI)

