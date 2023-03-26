"Rahul Gandhi should speak thoughtfully, can't abuse anyone": Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday had a piece of advice for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a Gujarat court in a defamation case for referring to "thieves having Modi surname".

Meghwal told ANI, "Who is stopping Rahul Gandhi from raising his voice?" after Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet that he is fighting for the voice of India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to pay any price, hours after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. In a tweet in Hindi, the 52-year-old former Congress president said, "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price."

"Rahul Gandhi is saying that all people with Modi surnames are thieves. Has anyone stopped his voice? India is a democratic country, that's why he is speaking, but you have to speak thoughtfully. You cannot abuse anyone and most of the time you (Rahul Gandhi) are speaking against PM Narendra Modi. Now you are saying that your voice is being suppressed," Meghwal said.

"Who is speaking the most against PM Narendra Modi? Rahul Gandhi ji is speaking but while speaking, he is not keeping in mind that there are some traditions also. All castes are not thieves. Rahul Gandhi has called all OBC castes with the Modi surname as thieves," he added.



Meghwal added that those people who have the Modi surname got angry. "Some people went to court, the court gave the verdict. Congress party is the one that does not believe in democracy".

Meghwal also reacted to the tweet of Priyanka Gandhi accusing the BJP of attempting to destroy democracy after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a court and subsequently disqualified.

"This family raised the voice of the people of India and fought for the truth for generations. The blood that runs in our veins has one specialty... Never bow down in front of a coward, power-hungry dictator like you, and will never bow down. Whatever you do on this," tweeted Priyanka.

Meghwal said why people did not hand over the power to Congress in 2014. "Why did not the public hand over the power in 2019? BJP had done good work. Congress did not do good work, and that's why the power has gone out of Congress' hands," he said.

On Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition leaders' allegations that the BJP-led central government is misusing investigative agencies, Meghwal said, "The agencies like CBI and ED are doing their work. The opposition parties can say whatever they want. (ANI)

