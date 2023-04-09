"Rahul Gandhi should tell nation why Swara Bhaskar supported Bharat Jodo Yatra:" BJP hits back after Congress targets Sudeep

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hit back at the opposition Congress and asked Rahul Gandhi to tell the nation why actors like Swara Bhaskar supported his Bharat Jodo Yatra days after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced his support for BJP for May 10 polls in the southern state.

As per Congress party, BJP has no face for assembly elections, forcing the saffron party to seek support from the Sudeep.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addressing a press conference in Bengaluru said that the party is aware that Kichha Sudeep is a very famous star.

"He is the Kannada pride. He exercised his right to support and campaign for the BJP under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bhatia added.

Days after Kannada superstar Sudeep Kichcha confirmed he would campaign for his friends in the BJP but ruled out contesting the May 10 Assembly polls triggering a war of words with Bharatiya Janata Party asking the opposition Congress why were stars seen supporting disqualified Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier in the year.

"First of all we need to understand what kind of hypocrisy is this. On one hand, Congress and the JDS kept on talking about the right of freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution. They keep on complaining that democracy is in danger. When Kichcha Sudip uses his democratic right, you start to raise questions, " Bhatia took a dig at Congress and JD(S).

"We heard a Congress leader say that it must be due to the fear of the investigating agency," Bhatia said referring to Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjwala's statement alleging that fear of investigating agencies forced some to support BJP.

"All artists are welcome. Sometimes ED, IT can also persuade film stars to extend support to the ruling party. The Karnataka election is not a film, reel or entertainment. It is an election that relates to the lives of over 6.5 crores people of Karnataka," Surjewala told ANI hours after Sudeep announced his support to BJP for May 10 assembly polls in the Southern state



"If someone supports the Congress party then it is good for democracy, but if someone supports BJP then it is only due to the fear of Investigation Agencies, " Bhatia said.

"Congress also used to say BJP required outsiders to campaign. I ask Rahul Gandhi why during the Bharat jodo Yatra which was more of a Bharat Todo Yatra, why Swara Bhaskar was seen supporting him. It means he has no charisma left behind anymore as he needs people like Bhaskar who were supporting people chanting slogans against and were working against the integrity of our country, " BJP spokesperson said.

"What were stars like Riya Sen and Rashmi Desai doing in the Bharat Jodo Yatra? Rahul Gandhi should tell the nation," he added.

He added that the Congress party and the JDS feel they can only exercise their fundamental right, adding that Sudeep is a person who has earned a name for himself.

"He, unlike, Rahul Gandhi, belongs to a tribal community. The vision of the BJP is to empower the members of the scheduled caste and the scheduled tribe," he said.

Bhatia further said that that is the reason the President of our country, Droupadi Murmu, is also a member of the scheduled tribe

"Who is targeting tribal members? It is the Congress party and the JDS who are hurting the sentiments of the entire Kannadiga community. Sudeep chose a party he believed in. Rahul Gandhi went abroad to defame India. Congress party came out defending him saying he exercised his right to freedom of speech and expression," he attacked Congress.

He added that an Indian citizen can't exercise his own right in his own state, adding that the opposition Congress has forgotten what democracy is all about.

All citizens have the right to exercise their freedom, he added.

"I have been told that DK Shivakumar met Kichcha Sudeep recently. But everyone knows Congress today stands for corruption. Wherever there is a Congress party in power, there is corruption. (ANI)

