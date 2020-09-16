Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over failed promises during COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre alleging its promises made during the COVID-19 crisis phase had failed.

The Wayanad MP accused the Centre of "building castles in the air regarding defeating Corona in 21 days, Arogya Setu app protecting people, 20 lakh crores package, nobody entered our borders and the situation is under control."



The Congress leader, through his tweet, further alleged that "There was one truth too: 'Aapda me Avsar' (Opportunity in Disaster) PM CARES."

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was created in March 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The fund is aimed at strengthening the fight against COVID-19, provide quality treatment and encourage research to combat coronavirus.

The Congress has been against the setting up of the PM CARES Fund and had earlier also slammed the Centre for not revealing the names of donors to the fund. (ANI)

