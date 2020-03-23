Rahul Gandhi slams PM for 'export' of ventilators, surgical masks

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "allowing the export of surgical masks and ventilators till March 19 "contrary to the advice of World Health Organisation (WHO)".

"Honourable Prime Minister, why did the Government of India allow the export of ventilators and surgical masks till March 19, contrary to the advice of WHO to keep adequate stock of these things? Who were the forces behind it? Is not this criminal conspiracy," Rahul's tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Gandhi had criticised the Centre over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The #Coronavirus is a sledgehammer blow to our brittle economy. Small & medium businesses & daily wage earners are the worst hit. Clapping won't help them. Only a massive economic package that includes direct cash transfers, tax breaks & a moratorium on loan repayments, will," he had tweeted on March 21.

According to official data, 433 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far across India. (ANI)

