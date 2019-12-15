Rahul Gandhi stole 'Gandhi' surname, says Haryana minister Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi has stolen the 'Gandhi' surname, said Home Minister Anij Vij on Sunday while reacting to the Congress MP's remark on Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"He is not even Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi surname has been stolen. His grandfather's name was Firoz Jahagir Gandi. How does Gandi become Gandhi," Vij told ANI when his reaction was sought on the Congress leader's recent "my name is not Rahul Savarkar" remark.

Addressing a mega rally on Saturday, Gandhi, a former Congress president, said he would not apologize for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.

"I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for a comment for a speech. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi said.

The BJP leader further said that Gandhi, a former Congress president, could not be compared even with the hair of Savarkar. (ANI)

