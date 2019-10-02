Rahul Gandhi supporting Kerala protest to gain political mileage: BJP MP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his support to protest in Kerala against the ban on night traffic on NH-766 in Banipura forest reserve.

Speaking to ANI, Karandlaje stated, "Rahul Gandhi has got nothing to do so that is why he is doing all these things. He is supporting the protest in Kerala just to gain some political mileage."

"Rahul Gandhi must know the Supreme Court order as far as the passage of vehicles into the Bandipur forest is concerned. He is just using the protest politically," she added.

On Tuesday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had tweeted in solidarity with youths who were on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25 to protest against the daily 9-hour traffic ban on NH-766 stating that it had "caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka."

The same day, Gandhi also met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the issue. (ANI)