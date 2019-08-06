Rahul Gandhi terms Article 370's removal as 'abuse of executive power'

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Breaking his silence over the removal of Article 370, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the BJP-led government's move an "abuse of executive power" which "has grave implications for national security."

Rahul's party Congress has vehemently opposed the Centre's action in the Parliament. He, however, is the first one from the Gandhi family to have reacted.

Referring to preventive arrests of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Gandhi wrote, "National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution."

In a tweet, Gandhi, who has publically announced his resignation from the post of Congress president, said, "This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been opposing the government's announcement to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on Monday scrapped the Article of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. (ANI)

