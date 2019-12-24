Rahul Gandhi thanks people for participating in Congress' agitation against CAA, NRC

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked "students and the youth" for participating in yesterday's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

Gandhi, in a tweet, called the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) part of an attempt to divide India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Many thanks to the students, youth of India and all the workers of the Congress party for making successful the Ekta Satyagraha organized at Raj Ghat in protest against the partition of the country by Modi-Shah," he said.

Scores of students and youths joined the Congress' sit-in, Ekta Satyagraha, at Raj Ghat on Monday evening.

Senior Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi read out the preamble of the Constitution and vowed to safeguard the democratic values of the country. (ANI)