Rahul Gandhi thanks SPG for working tirelessly to protect him, his family for years

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, who worked tirelessly to protect him and his family over the years.

"A big thank you to all my brothers and sisters in the SPG, who worked tirelessly to protect me and my family over the years. Thank you for your dedication, your constant support and for a journey filled with affection and learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future," Rahul tweeted.

This comes after the Centre withdrew the SPG cover to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders -- Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.



The government has now decided to accord them Z plus security. The CRPF personnel will now guard the members of the Gandhi family.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only person, who will be under the SPG protection.



After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which the former Prime Minister ceased to hold the office. (ANI)