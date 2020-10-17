Rahul Gandhi to be on two-day visit to Wayanad beginning Oct 19

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency in Kerala, Wayanad shortly.

Gandhi's visit to Wayanad will commence from October 19.

Meanwhile, Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday had said that Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the party in all three phases of the Assembly polls.

Gohil had added that the dates and zone of his campaign will be announced shortly. (ANI)