Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Maharashtra assembly polls on Oct 13, 15

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra on October 13 and 15, party sources said.

The former Congress president will hold an election rally in Mumbai on October 13. This will be his first election campaign after the Lok Sabha polls debacle.

Maharashtra will go for polls on October 21, while the results for the same will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

