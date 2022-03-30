Rahul Gandhi to meet Telangana Congress leaders in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet senior party leaders from Telangana at his residence on Wednesday.

A discussion is likely to take place on the political situation in the state and also about digital membership in the state, said sources.

Telangana Congress leaders including state party chief Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy among others will be present. AICC in-charge of the Telangana Manickam Tagore will also attend the meeting.

With Congress making efforts for the success of its membership drive, the party's Telangana unit is ahead of other southern states in enrolling new members, party sources said.

The membership drive began on November 1 and the emphasis seems to be on digital membership to make the party better prepared for electoral challenges.

The sources said around 40 lakh members had enrolled in Telangana, 34 lakh in Karnataka, 15 lakh in Maharashtra, 10 lakh in Gujarat, 10 lakh in Kerala, five lakh in Chhattisgarh, four lakh in Bihar, three lakh in Delhi and three lakh in Rajasthan.

The southern states appear to have an upper hand in terms of Congress membership drive. Party leaders are trying to boost the 'digital membership' drive in all states including the five where assembly polls were held in February-March.

Congress is keen that those who have taken membership via 'paper' are also part of the digital register. This, the party feels, will help in better preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party's membership drive is expected to be completed on March 31.

Sources said about 4.5 crore people have become members of Congress so far with options available for enrolling through paper and digitally. (ANI)