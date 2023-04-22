Rahul Gandhi to take part in Basava Jayanti programme in Karnataka on Sunday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the Basava Jayanti celebrations in Bagalkote district on Sunday, which is being seen as an effort by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of assembly polls.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Bagalkote and Vijaypur districts during his visit to the poll-bound state.

After reaching Hubli in the morning, Rahul Gandhi will travel by helicopter to the Kudalasangama field in Bagalkote, where he will visit Kudalasangama Temple and Basavanna's Unity Hall.



He will participate in the Basava Jayanti programme at Basava Mantapa in Kudalasangama followed by prasad consumption at Dasoha Bhavan.

He is scheduled to depart for Vijaypur in the evening and hold a roadshow from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier this month addressed a rally in Kolar.

The polling will be held in Karnataka on May 10 to elect a new assembly. (ANI)

