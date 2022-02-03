Rahul Gandhi to visit Uttarakhand on Feb 5

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): To boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on February 5.

Uttarkhand Congress in-charge Devender Yadav informed that Gandhi will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani Assembly seats.



"Rahul Gandhi to visit Uttarakhand on February 5. He will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani," Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the Congress manifesto for Uttarakhand polls on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on December 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

