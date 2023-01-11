Rahul Gandhi visits Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) [India], January 11 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Wednesday morning, ahead of the start of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the state.

The yatra will cover several parts of Punjab over eight days before reaching Jammu and Kashmir, its final stop, on January 19.

Braving the biting cold and severe fog, party supporters and locals gathered in large numbers, extending their support to Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader on Tuesday visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar as the yatra entered Punjab.

The former Congress president resumed the yatra in Haryana's Ambala on Tuesday.



On Monday, the yatra was dedicated to women and women's empowerment, as women Bharat Yatris matched steps with the Congress leader.

During the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Wayanad MP took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling them Kauravas of the 21st century, who wear Khakhi half-pants, run shakhas, and work against the national culture.

"Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run 'shakhas'. Beside them, stand the country's 2-3 richest people," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra.

"RSS members never chant Har Har Mahadev because Lord Shiva was a Tapasavi and these people are attacking India's 'Tapasya'. They have removed Goddess Sita from 'Jai Siya Ram'. These people are working against India's culture," Rahul had said.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The foot march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is, presently in Haryana. (ANI)

