Rahul Gandhi wants to know US govt's view on 'what's going on' in India

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): In a recent discussion with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted to know the US establishment's views on what is "going on" in India.



In a virtual interaction with Gandhi on Friday, Burns -- the former US undersecretary of state for political affairs, and Harvard Kennedy School Professor -- proposed that democratic countries such as India and the US should come together to take on China and other non-democratic forces. To this, the Congress leader said: "I do not hear anything from the US establishment about what's happening in India. If you are saying partnership of democracies, I mean what is your view on what is going on here."

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad also claimed that the reason parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party are also not winning elections in India was the "wholesale capture of the country's institutional framework" and "an absolute financial and media dominance by the BJP".

"In Assam, the gentleman who runs our campaign has been sending videos of BJP candidates running around voting machines in their cars. But there is nothing going on in national media," Gandhi said during the virtual conversation with Burns. (ANI)

