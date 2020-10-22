Rahul Gandhi's assurance to arrested PFI activist's family 'highly objectionable': V Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reported assurance to arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) member's family, who was arrested on his way to Hathras to meet the victim's family, is highly "objectionable" and it shows that his party is in complete control of the Muslim League in Kerala, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday.

"The reported assurance that is supposed to have been given by Rahul Gandhi to arrested PFI activist's family is highly objectionable and deplorable. This shows that Congress is in complete control of the Muslim League in Kerala," Muraleedharan told ANI here.

Earlier, the BJP had slammed the Congress MP for meeting the family of Siddiqui Kappan, a journalist who is allegedly linked to the PFI.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference, "Rahul Gandhi met the family of Sidiqqui Kappan who is said to be a PFI member and who has been arrested."



Bhatia said, "It is being reported in media that their state office bearer has said that when Rahul Gandhi met the family then he has assured that Rahul Gandhi himself, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the UPCC will intervene and ensure that Sidiqqui Kappan will be helped by the Congress party."

Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "Rahul Gandhi for the past three days has been in his constituency for COVID relief work and he conducted meetings and today he met several people who want to raise their concerns and issues. In that connection, the Kappan family met him."

Siddique Kappan was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on his way to Hathras.



On October 12, the Supreme Court adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a habeas corpus plea seeking Kappan's release. The petition was filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). (ANI)

