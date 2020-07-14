Rahul Gandhi's jealousy reason behind Congress' decay: Uma Bharti

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Holding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the political tussle in Rajasthan, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said Gandhi does not allow young leaders to grow in his party and alleged that his "jealousy" is the reason behind fall of Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is responsible for what's happening now in Rajasthan and happened in Madhya Pradesh. He doesn't allow young leaders in Congress to grow. He is not able to control his party and then he blames us," Bharti told reporters here.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) feels that if educated and able leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot get high posts then he will be left behind. This is the jealousy that Congress has, we are not responsible for all this. When they will come with us, they are capable people, we will welcome them," she said.

"Rahul Gandhi ki irshaya hi Congress ke vinaash ka karan hai (Rahul Gandhi's jealousy is the reason behind decay in Congress)," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting today in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they are absent without mentioning a reason, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande.

Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

As many as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent legislators who are in touch with Sachin Pilot have pledged their support to him and have vouched to stand by whatever decision he takes, sources said. (ANI)

