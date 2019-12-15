Rahul Gandhi's statements, actions insulted the country: Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi saying that his statements and actions insulted the country.

Speaking to media, Singh said, "Whether it is a surgical strike, air strike or abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi has always insulted the country in front of the world. There is no difference between what Pakistan says and what Rahul Gandhi talks on these issues."

Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi's statements and actions are insulting to the country. On the one side when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking initiatives like 'Make in India', Rahul Gandhi is saying comments like 'Rape in India'. He does not understand the plight of our country."

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said.

When asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Singh said, "National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act are important for building a strong foundation of our country." (ANI)