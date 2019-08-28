Rahul made statement against Pak due to fearing atmosphere prevailing in India: Giriraj Singh

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:42 IST

Bihar: 13 people injured in acid attack in Vaishali, 5 arrested

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Five people have been arrested following a fight between two families took a shocking turn after the one family threw acid on the members of the other family, injuring around 13 people in Daudnagar of Vaishali district in Bihar on Wednesday.