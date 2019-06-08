Rahul meets delegations at MPs Facilitation Centre

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met delegations at the MPs Facilitation Centre at Wayanad Collectorate Office.

Rahul, who is on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, arrived in Wayanad on Friday.

Earlier, Rahul shared details about his visit on Twitter.

"I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," he tweeted.

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency. However, the Congress President lost his family stronghold Amethi parliamentary constituency to BJP leader Smriti Irani. (ANI)

