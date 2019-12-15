Rahul not 'Savarkar' but 'sharm kar': Patra takes dig at Cong leader

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Shortly after Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for "rape in India" comment saying he is not "Rahul Savarkar", BJP leader Sambit Patra on Saturday said that the Congress leader is rather "Rahul thoda sharm kar".

"Rahul Gandhi can never become Savarkar. Savarkar was veer (brave) and patriot. Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan on Article 370, Balakot airstrike, surgical strikes and CAB. He can never emulate Veer Savarkar. If Rahul Gandhi wants new name then from today BJP will call him 'Rahul thoda sharm kar (Rahul, have some shame). A man who compares Make in India with Rape in India has crossed all limits," Patra told ANI.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in New Delhi, Rahul had said that he will not apologise for "rape in India" remark.

"I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," he said.

On Friday, the Congress leader refused to apologise for his comment, saying that the issue is being raised by the BJP to deflect the attention of the people from protests in North-East over Citizen Amendment Act.

"I will not apologise... I have a clip in my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. The main issue is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah set northeast on fire. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP," Gandhi had said.

He had also said that the incidents of rape were being reported from different parts of India as the incidents were happening everywhere.

"I had said that Narendra Modi had said there will be 'Make in India'. We thought there will be 'Make in India' in newspapers but we look at newspapers today and see 'rape in India'. Rape incidents are happening everywhere", he added.

"In Unnao, BJP MLA raped a woman. The accident of the victim was orchestrated. Narendra Modi did not say anything. Modi spread violence and now it is everywhere in the country," he said.

Both houses of Parliament on Friday witnessed uproar as BJP members demanded an apology from the former Congress president.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking strong action against Gandhi for allegedly using crimes against women as a political tool.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said. (ANI)