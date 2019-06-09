Rahul pays tribute to Birsa Munda

New Delhi [India], June 09 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 119th death anniversary.

"I pay tribute to tribal honour, autonomy and culture youth icon 'veer Birsa Munda' on his death anniversary," tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi, along with a picture of Birsa Munda's stamp.



Hailing from Munda tribe, Birsa was a 19th-century folk hero who is known for his Millenarian movement to protest against forceful land grabbing by the British government.

He died of cholera on June 9, 1900, in a British jail. (ANI)