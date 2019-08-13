Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo)

Rahul politicising matter, never invited him with pre-conditions: Malik

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:59 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "politicising" his invitation to him by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to the region to create "further unrest and problems for the common people" and said he has referred the matter to local administration to examine the request further.
A Raj Bhavan statement said the Governor never invited Gandhi with "so many preconditions".
"Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people. He has put forth many conditions for visiting Jammu and Kashmir, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention. As Governor had never invited him with so many pre-conditions, he has referred the case to the local police and administration to examine the request further," the statement said.
It said Rahul Gandhi was responding to "fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents".
"He can check for himself from various Indian channels which have reported the correct position in the Kashmir Valley. He can also check the detailed submissions made by the Government in the Supreme Court today which heard a case on this matter and left it to Government," it said.
Gandhi earlier in the day tweeted that he and a delegation of opposition leaders accept the Governor's "gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh" and they should be allowed to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and soldiers.
Malik had on Monday slammed Gandhi's remarks that there had been reports of violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said he will send an aircraft for the Congress leader to visit Kashmir valley and observe the ground situation. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:20 IST

Congress demands reconstruction of Guru Ravidas temple

New Delhi, [India] Aug 13 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday said that demolition of temple of Guru Ravidas in the capital had hurt sentiments of people and demanded that the central government should get it reconstructed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:17 IST

Stone pelting incident in Soura on Aug 9; law enforcement...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that a stone-pelting incident against law enforcement agencies took place on August 9 in Soura region of Srinagar, however, the forces showed restraint.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

Dattatreya asks KCR to celebrate Liberation Day on Sept 17

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

BJP unlikely to field candidate against Manmohan in Rajasthan...

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to field its candidate against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

Hardeep Singh Puri launches Swachh Survekshan 2020

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched the Swachh Survekshan 2020 (SS 2020), the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

Classes to resume in Jammu varsity from Wednesday

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Classes and admission process at University of Jammu will resume on Wednesday, a week after it was closed in wake of the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:06 IST

Full dress rehearsals held across Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsals were held in every district of Jammu and Kashmir even as restrictions continue to be in place in most parts of the Valley in wake of the abolition of its special status and bifurcation

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:59 IST

Restrictions to be eased out in phased manner in the Valley,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and the situation in the Jammu division has been restored.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:57 IST

DMA lauds NMC Act, demands Central Health Act for doctors' safety

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Delhi Medical Association on Tuesday lauded the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 but sought assurance from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to bring Central Health Act, to act against people who assault doctors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:57 IST

Centre claims Kashmir is peaceful, reports suggest otherwise:...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that although the Central government was stating all was fine in Jammu and Kashmir, the reports from some media portals suggest otherwise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:31 IST

One more accused arrested in Burdhwan blast case

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in the 2014 Burdwan blast which left two people dead.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:17 IST

Delhi HC allows release of 'Batla House' with a few changes

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bollywood film 'Batla House' got a nod from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for release after its makers agreed to make certain modifications in the movie.

Read More
iocl