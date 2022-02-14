Rahul, Priyanka enough to finish Congress: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no one else is needed to finish the Congress party as the siblings (Rahul and Priyanka) will themselves do that.

Making a reference to a similar statement made earlier in a rally in Uttarakhand, CM said, "I went to Uttarakhand and had delivered a speech...No one else is needed to work on ending Congress, both siblings will do that themselves."

"I appealed to people there that don't make Congress a burden on the people of Uttarakhand," he said.



Earlier in a rally in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, Yodi had said, "Congress is completely submerged, and wherever there is little existence, both brother and sister are enough to push it down. So it should be left to its fate."

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly elections is taking place in a single phase on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

