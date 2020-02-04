Rahul, Priyanka to hold poll rallies in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): With few days ahead of ensuing Delhi assembly elections, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Tuesday hold public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh will also address a rally in Rajouri Garden area today.

Congress' top brass will join the Delhi poll campaign on the penultimate day of campaigning when the canvassing by different party candidates is at its peak.

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Delhi.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Dwarka area in poll-bound Delhi.

Election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)