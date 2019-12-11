'Rahul raga' intensified in Congress: Gehlot's minister told Sonia, Rahul should be party's president

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A campaign has started in the party to make Rahul Gandhi Congress president again. On Wednesday, Minister of Rajasthan Government Ramesh Meena met the incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to make Rahul the head.

In the past, many leaders in Congress have demanded to make Rahul Gandhi the party president again, but this is the first time any leader has raised this issue in front of Sonia Gandhi.

On meeting Sonia Gandhi, Ramesh Meena said that "we have kept our point" because only Rahul Gandhi can give strong leadership against what the Modi government of the Center is doing. According to Meena, in response, Sonia Gandhi said that "you can keep your point".

In fact, these days 'Rahul Camp' has started mobilizing in Congress. Some leaders are pleading with a suppressed tongue to openly hand over the command of the party to Rahul again.

Recently, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that only Rahul Gandhi can handle the Congress Party. Congress general secretary and close to Rahul KC Venugopal has also said that in the current situation of the country, the party needs Rahul's leadership and the workers have the same demand. Venugopal hoped that Rahul would take note of the activists.

The "Rahul Raga" slogan of senior Congress leaders clearly shows that an atmosphere is being created to make Rahul's return possible in the coming days. If sources are to be believed, Team Rahul wants to air this campaign by staying behind the curtain.

Recently, Congressmen had tweeted that Rahul Gandhi was their leader and made #MyLeaderRG trend, stating Rahul's leadership is essential for the country. According to party sources, at the Bharat Bachao rally to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 14, there will be a glimpse of Rahul's return campaign.

Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president after a bitter defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. All attempts to persuade him failed. After this, the Congress Working Committee approved the resignation of Rahul and appointed former president Sonia Gandhi as the interim president of the party. However, Rahul remains the face of the party, despite Sonia Gandhi being active again. He had also represented the Congress top leadership in the assembly election campaign. (ANI)

