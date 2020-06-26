Rahul raises India-China face-off in Ladakh, says PM should speak 'truth'

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to pose questions to the BJP-led government over the face-off with China in Eastern Ladakh, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell "the truth" as several accounts were saying that China has made incursions.

He also referred to the violent face-off with Chinese troops on June 15-16 and asked, "who sent our brave soldiers without weapons and why?"

Gandhi, who posted a video on his twitter handle, said an important question has arisen about the developments in Ladakh.

"A few days ago, Prime Minister had said that not a single inch of land has been taken by anyone, and no one came inside India. But we are coming to hear, people are saying, satellite images show, Ladakh's residents are saying and retired Generals of the Army are saying that China has snatched away our land. It has taken away land not just at one place but at three places," Gandhi said.

"Prime Minister, you will have to speak the truth and tell the country. If you say no land was taken and the truth is otherwise, then it will be China's gain," he added.

He said if China has made incursions, there is need to drive them out and the government should speak of taking action.

"We have to fight them together and drive them out. You (Prime Minister Modi) will have to speak the truth without any fear that yes China has taken land and we are going to take action. The entire country stands with you," he said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had said earlier in the day that the Centre cannot eschew from its responsibility in the face of problems on Indo-China border. She said while Prime Minister says that there has been no incursion but the defence and external affairs ministers "talk of large presence of Chinese soldiers and several incursions by China".

"How and when will the Modi government take back our land taken by China in Ladakh? Is China violating our territorial integrity by through new construction and new bunkers in Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso?" she asked. (ANI)

