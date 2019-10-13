Rahul rakes up Rafale again in poll pitch in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): In run-up to the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday here reiterated the country knows that there is a theft in the deal of Rafale fighter jet.

"The whole country knows there was theft in Rafale deal. People from the Defence Ministry wrote clearly that the PM is interfering in the deal. That is why there is guilt. The name Rafale hurts. That is why Rajnath Singh ji went to France to collect Rafale," he said at an election rally here.

The Congress leader said that no one could run away from the truth. "No one can run away from the truth. Neither Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah or the BJP. The truth will get hold of them," he added.

Gandhi's remark comes close on the heels of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh going to Paris last week for the official handing over ceremony of the first Rafale jet.

The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets was signed between the Government of India and the Government of France on September 23, 2016. (ANI)