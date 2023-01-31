Rahul said he feels like he's going 'home' before coming to Kashmir: Priyanka Gandhi

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said that before coming to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi had the feeling of going 'home', as he considers Kashmir as his 'home'.

Addressing the rally in Srinagar, Priyanka Gandhi said, "When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother and me, saying that he is having a unique feeling of going home."

"His family members are waiting for him. They come and hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain and emotions are entering his own heart," she added.

She said that wherever Rahul Gandhi went in the course of the past 4-5 months, people came to him.

"My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanyakumari. Earlier I was worried that the journey is long, how will it be possible and whether people will welcome him or not. But, wherever the yatra went, people welcomed it. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country - for the country, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that the nation is affected by the politics that "divides" and "breaks" the nation.

"Standing here, I can say that the politics which is going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides and breaks affects the nation. This country is built on truth, love and non-violence. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra," she said.



Earlier in the day, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called the yatra 'successful' which was needed by the nation.

"It has proved that there are people who like BJP, and there are people who want a non-BJP government, who want harmony and want to live in peace and love with each other - something which the BJP can't give," he said.

Former J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti remarked that the nation sees a "ray of hope" in Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul, you said you have come to Kashmir your home. It's your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from J-K, from this nation will be restored. Gandhiji said he could see a ray of hope in J-K. Today, the nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi," she said.

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the National flag in Srinagar at the party office in Srinagar.

The Tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Srinagar had received heavy rain and snowfall on Sunday night and photographs from this morning showed the Gandhi siblings playing with snow at the Congress party headquarters.

Previously Rahul Gandhi had also unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg in the union territory on Sunday. (ANI)

