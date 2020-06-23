Rahul should become party chief again, Gehlot demands in CWC meeting

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again.

According to sources, Gehlot raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held today. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also backed Gehlot's recommendation and said that AICC should call a virtual session and make Rahul party chief.

Gandhi, who took the charge of Congress president in 2017 resigned from the post following disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After his resignation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress interim president. (ANI)