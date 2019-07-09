Rahul should have set up mechanism to select his successor before quitting: Janardan Dwivedi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi should have set up a formal mechanism to select his successor before quitting as party president.

"When Rahul Gandhi was planning to quit the Congress, he should have set up a formal mechanism under which the opinions of members of the working committee should have been taken. A meeting then could have been called to choose the next party president," Dwivedi told ANI.

Dwivedi stressed that a meeting of the Congress Working Committee should be called and a decision should be made at the earliest.

The veteran Congress leader added that Rahul's decision to step down from the post was ideal and the other congress members should learn from it.

"I laud and support the decision taken by Rahul Gandhi, which has shown a way forward to the Congress party. Not until one is willing to let go of something is he worthy of gaining something else," Dwivedi said.

Taking the moral responsibility of Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi had announced his resignation recently as the party president. (ANI)

