Rahul skips important candidates selection meetings for Maha, Haryana polls: Sources

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was absent from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting called by the party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday to select candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, sources said.

He had earlier skipped two meetings of the party's CEC held for selecting candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls.

The Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi earlier today met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here to discuss various issues including post-flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the south Indian state.

According to sources, the Congress leader has not appeared in public even though by-polls are due in some states, and assembly elections are due for two states Maharashtra and Haryana.

For both the poll-bound states, Rahul Gandhi's program hasn't been finalized although his name is in the star Campaigner list.

Sources said that he does not want to be blamed for running the party from distance. He wants leaders who are looking after the party affairs, work freely and they should deliver for the party and set their accountability. (ANI)

