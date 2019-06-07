Rahul stops for tea at shop in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday stopped for tea at a shop in Chokkad of Malappuram district during his three-day thanksgiving visit to the state after he won from Wayanad parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Accompanied by state Congress leaders Mullapally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, Gandhi had some light eats at the stall and had tea from a glass as is the local practice.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi addressed the people in Kalikavu to express gratitude to the people while addressing them in Kalikavu.

"No matter which party you come from, overwhelmingly you have given me your support. My door is open to every single citizen of Wayanad. As I am MP from Kerala, it is my responsibility to raise not only issues of Wayanad's people but also the people of Kerala in the Lok Sabha. Getting to know you better and understanding your issues and working with you to improve your lives," Gandhi said.

"My job is to listen to the people of Wayanad and speak with the voice of the people of Wayanad. Thank you for all the love and affection that you have shown me so quickly," he said.

Gandhi took an open jeep to visit people of Wandoor Assembly constituency. He was accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Kerala's Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran and party leader and former Minister AP Anil Kumar.

During his visit, Gandhi will take out road shows in all Assembly constituencies under

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat to thank people for electing him as their parliamentarian.

"I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," Gandhi had earlier tweeted.

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival PP Suneer of Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the constituency.

This is the first official public address of the Congress president after Union Minister Smriti Irani wrested his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. In Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats. (ANI)

