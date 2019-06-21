Army dog unit performing yoga on the International Yoga Day on Friday.
Rahul takes dig at PM Modi's 'New India' vision by sharing Army's dog squad performing yoga

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 17:58 IST

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India' on the International Yoga Day by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad imitating yoga postures done by their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.
The official handle of Defence spokesperson had shared the pictures of the dog unit practicing yoga on Friday.

All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at various locations across the country on Friday. Battling the bone-numbing cold, the Indian Army personnel performed yoga in Siachen on to mark the 5th International Yoga Day.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Animal Training School (ATS) performed 'asanas' with dogs on the river bank of Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.
The dog squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) was seen performing along with their masters on in Jammu.
Army personnel showed their grit and zeal by performing 'asanas' at the Siachen glacier, the world's highest battlefield.
The troops deployed at the glacier are known for their perseverance and fighting spirit as the temperatures at the altitude of over 20,000 feet may be as low as minus 50 degree Celsius.
BSF camps in Delhi, Odisha, and Assam also participated enthusiastically in yoga events, while the Navy personnel also performed yoga on-board vessels in the sea.
The theme of this year's Yoga Day is "Climate Action."
It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, during his first address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, had proposed to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which was unanimously accepted by the member countries. (ANI)

