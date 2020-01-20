Rahul to hold meeting in Jaipur with students, farmers on CAA, unemployment

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting on January 28 in Jaipur with students, youth and farmers, on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, unemployment and the present economic condition of the country.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of suppressing the voice of youth and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the youth why the economy has become a "disaster".

Talking to the media after a meeting of opposition parties, Gandhi had asked the Prime Minister to visit any university without police and tell people what he was doing for the country.

"Instead of addressing the problems of youth, Narendra Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide people. Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should not be suppressed, and the government should listen to it," he said.

He alleged that the Prime Minister does "not have guts" to stand in front of students.

"Narendra Modi should have the courage to tell youngsters why the Indian economy has become a disaster...He doesn't have guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university stand there without police and tell people what he's going to do for this country," Gandhi said. (ANI)