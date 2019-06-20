Rahul turns 49, meets party leaders

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday, met party leaders at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) when the issue of his resignation from the President's post did not come up.

The Congress MP from Wayanad met leaders present at the party headquarters where greetings were offered to him and pleasantries were exchanged and nothing about the resignation was discussed, sources said.

Gandhi also offered sweets to media persons.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, who met Gandhi, said Gandhi is and will remain the President of the Congress Party.

"We met today to wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and as the party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said that Rahul Gandhi is and will be party president, then where is the question," he said.

However, a press release about the dissolution of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee today does not mention Rahul Gandhi's name and said that the AICC has decided to dissolve the unit. Prior to this Maharashtra assembly, office bearers were appointed on approval of AICC.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi after returning to Delhi from a trip abroad, has been active on many fronts. He took oath as member in the Lok Sabha on Monday, participated in two meetings chaired by Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. He is also planning to visit Amethi later this month. (ANI)