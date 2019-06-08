Bandaru Dattatreya
Bandaru Dattatreya

Rahul unable to digest PM Modi's victory in LS election: Bandaru Dattatreya

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:56 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.
"Rahul Gandhi is still unable to digest Modi's victory in this country because of Modi's policies and his affection towards all... But Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest the truth and he says that Modi has created hatred. Hatred is created by Congress party in its 50 years. There is no hatred in this country," Dattatreya told ANI here.
"During Ramzan, peaceful atmosphere was there. Hatred is nowhere. (It is) only in the minds of Nehru family and Rahul Gandhi's family, there is hatred towards the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing people in Nilambur, said, "The current government and Mr Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection."
Meanwhile, when asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Dattatreya said, "From the very beginning, we have been telling them (Pakistan) to stop terrorist activities. After they will stop them, then talks can take place... There are large numbers of terrorist groups in Pakistan. First, Pakistan should take action against them." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:45 IST

Monsoon expected to make landfall in Kerala today: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The South-West Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala's coast on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:31 IST

Visakhapatnam: Body of techie who drowned in US lake reaches his hometown

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Mortal remains of Avinash Kuna, techie who drowned in New Jersey's Lake Hopatcong two days back, reached his hometown Visakhapatnam in early hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:25 IST

University student held for alleged link with Maoist outfit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): A postgraduate student of Osmania University was arrested from Bhadradri Kothagudem district here after he was found working for banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Telangana committee secretary, Hari Bhushan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:13 IST

Modi uses poison of hatred to divide India: Rahul in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): On the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday renewed his attack against Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister is using "poison of hatred" to divide India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:44 IST

PM Modi performs puja at Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Guruvayur

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:43 IST

J-K: BSF jawans secure borders amid heat wave conditions

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): International borders of Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under intense heatwave conditions with the mercury crossing 45-degree mark. The rise in temperature has added to the woes of the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel, who despite the blistering he

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:24 IST

PM Modi to reinforce 'neighbourhood first' policy with visits to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the Maldives. It will be his first diplomatic overseas visit after coming to power for the second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:24 IST

Haryana: Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral

Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a horrifying incident, a woman was caught beating her elderly mother-in-law on camera in Niwaz Nagar village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:19 IST

15 monkeys die due to heat stroke, water scarcity in MP forest

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Around 15 monkeys died possibly due to heatstroke in Joshi Baba forest range in Bagli, Dewas. The group met the tragic fate as another group of monkeys allegedly controlled the nearby water source and didn't allow the group to access it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:39 IST

Tehri: Drone transports blood sample from remote area

Tehri (Uttrakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) could prove to be a boon for the healthcare sector in future as a drone on Friday transported a single unit of blood from a remote primary health centre in Tehri district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:28 IST

Rahul meets delegations at MPs Facilitation Centre

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met delegations at the MPs Facilitation Centre at Wayanad Collectorate Office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:27 IST

UP: 2 criminals held after brief exchange of fire in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Baghpat Police arrested two notorious criminals after an exchange of fire here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl