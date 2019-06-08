Rahul unable to digest PM Modi's victory in LS election: Bandaru Dattatreya

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:43 IST

J-K: BSF jawans secure borders amid heat wave conditions

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): International borders of Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under intense heatwave conditions with the mercury crossing 45-degree mark. The rise in temperature has added to the woes of the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel, who despite the blistering he